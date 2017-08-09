Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Freds at Barneys New York Cookbook
Barneys New York, with its flagship store on Madison Avenue, is a world-famous cutting-edge fashion destination, and a true New York phenomenon. And since 1996, Barneys’ restaurant Freds has been offering in food what Barneys offers in fashion: a luxury destination that provides a level of personal service second to none. Their inventive takes on the modern bistro keeps their elite clientele coming back for more.
In The Freds at Barneys New York Cookbook, Strausman invites you into the kitchen of this institution and teaches you how to bring a piece of New York chic into your own home. Whether its the Belgian Fries or Estelle’s Chicken Soup, Mark’s Madison Avenue Salad or Cheese Fondue Scrambled Eggs, this cookbook commemorates all of the delicious recipes Freds has served over the years at the Madison Avenue, Chelsea, Beverly Hills, and Chicago locations.
TAKE A LOOK INTO THE FREDS AT BARNEYS NEW YORK COOKBOOK
Reader Reviews
Praise
"There are...many offerings inspired by [Strausman's] days as chef at Italian restaurant Campagna and his love of Italian food...Strausman encourages even reluctant cooks with clear directions and many helpful cooking tips. [THE FREDS AT BARNEYS NEW YORK COOKBOOK] is a wonderful peek inside the popular restaurant."—Publishers Weekly
"Many credit Chef Mark Strausman's '80s summer restaurant Sapore di Mare in Wainscott as being "the first Hamptons pop-up." That credit probably belongs to Chef Henry Soulé's takeover of East Hampton's The Hedges for the summer of 1954. But there's no question that Strausman's pioneering farm-to-table approach at Sapore di Mare left a lasting mark." —Dan's Papers
"The intriguing tale of how the drab downstairs eatery in the flagship Madison Avenue Barneys New York morphed into the brightly expansive top-floor Freds is well-told in the detailed, entertaining and wholly practical The Freds at Barneys New York Cookbook... Written with Susan Littlefield, it chronicles [Mark] Strausman's 22-year role as the guiding toque, giving much due credit to the store's savvy, fashion-minded guiding hands, Fred Pressman, son of founder Barney Pressman, and later, Barney's grandsons, Gene and Bob...I propose a toast to Freds and Mark Strausman with the establishment's signature cocktail, naturally, the Fred and Ginger."—Mimi Sheraton
"But more than a cooking manual, the book comes to us as a memoir and artifact..."—From The New York Times feature on Freds At Barneys