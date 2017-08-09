The Freds at Barneys New York Cookbook

Meet The Author: Mark Strausman

Mark Strausman is a chef, restaurateur and author based in New York City. In 1996 he created Freds at Barneys New York for the Madison Avenue flagship store. Subsequently he developed satellite Freds in Chicago and Los Angeles, and in Barney’s new Chelsea location, and remains Freds’ Managing Director. In addition, he owned the ground breaking Italian restaurant, Campagna, and Agriturismo in New York’s Hudson Valley, and partnered to create and manage Coco Pazzo in New York City, and Sapore di Mare in East Hampton, NY.

He is the author of the James Beard Award nominated Two Meatballs in the Italian Kitchen and The Campagna Table. Online, he has written for The Huffington Post and Yahoo. He consults widely within the food and beverage industry.





Susan Littlefield is a freelance writer and editor who lives in New York City.