Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Thanksgiving Graces

Thanksgiving Graces

by

by

Enjoy the tale of a Thanksgiving feast that grows and grows with this paperback edition of a holiday favorite. A young boy looks on as his mom and grandma are busy getting dinner ready. Soon Dad arrives with a family friend, followed by a sibling with a college roommate, an aunt and cousin, and a friend with relatives in tow. As the child worries whether there will be enough for all, Grandma reminds him that the more we show our love and care, the more there always seems to be to share. With its heartwarming text and rich, warm illustrations, this story will remind readers young and old of the spirit of Thanksgiving.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / Holidays & Celebrations

On Sale: September 4th 2018

Price: $7.99 / $10.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780824956905

WorthyKids Logo
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews