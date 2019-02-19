Thanksgiving Graces

Enjoy the tale of a Thanksgiving feast that grows and grows with this paperback edition of a holiday favorite. A young boy looks on as his mom and grandma are busy getting dinner ready. Soon Dad arrives with a family friend, followed by a sibling with a college roommate, an aunt and cousin, and a friend with relatives in tow. As the child worries whether there will be enough for all, Grandma reminds him that the more we show our love and care, the more there always seems to be to share. With its heartwarming text and rich, warm illustrations, this story will remind readers young and old of the spirit of Thanksgiving.