Food Fix
How to Save Our Health, Our Economy, Our Environment, and Our Communities--One Bite at a Time
How to grow, produce, and consume food to resolve the world’s health, environmental, social, and economic crises, from #1 New York Times bestselling author Mark Hyman, MD.
Our most powerful tool to reverse the global epidemic of chronic disease, heal the environment, reform politics, and revive economies is food. What we eat has tremendous implications not just for our waistlines, but also for the planet, society, and the global economy. What we do to our bodies, we do to the planet; and what we do to the planet, we do to our bodies.
In Food Fix, #1 bestselling author Mark Hyman explains how our food and agriculture policies are corrupted by money and lobbies that drive our biggest global crises: the spread of obesity and food-related chronic disease, climate change, poverty, violence, educational achievement gaps, and more.
Pairing the latest developments in nutritional and environmental science with an unflinching look at the dark realities of the global food system and the policies that make it possible, Food Fix is a hard-hitting manifesto that will change the way you think about — and eat — food forever, and will provide solutions for citizens, businesses, and policy makers to create a healthier world, society, and planet.
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Just about every time someone leaves the doctor's office, they are told to exercise and eat well. Sadly, at this point in our collective human history, there is still not wide consensus on how to do either properly. With nutrition in particular, it feels like near daily whiplash. Yesterday coconut oil seemed a panacea, by tomorrow you may hear it causes heart disease. Dr. Mark Hyman, who has diligently dedicated his life to wellness, has a new book that may offer some much-needed relief. Food goes between the lines of nutrition research, providing a clear roadmap for the confused eater."—Sanjay Gupta, MD
"Dr. Hyman eloquently answers what may well be the most important question we all ask ourselves every day. Food brings the very best in nutritional science to a place of clarity and implementation for everyone."
—--David Perlmutter, MD, author of Grain Brain and Brain Maker
"Mark Hyman knows as much about food and our health as any human being alive. His new book, Food, is an invaluable guide to what we should eat and, perhaps more importantly, what we shouldn't, to get healthy and stay healthy."
—Gary Taubes, author of The Case Against Sugar
"In a world of increasing dietary anxiety, Dr. Hyman offers a roadmap to respecting food as medicine."—Mehmet Oz, MD
"In the diet wars, no battle is more contentious than low-fat vegan versus high-fat paleo. Mark Hyman finds common ground with paleo-vegan ('Pegan'), a plant-based diet supplemented moderately with animal foods (as 'condi-meat'). Food offers a delicious recipe for restoring our health, as we care for the planet."
—David Ludwig, MD, PhD, author of Always Hungry?
"Food is at the center of our well-being, and how we get our food is directly connected to the health of our planet. But we're drowning in bewildering information and advice about what to eat. In his new book, Food, Mark Hyman, MD, breaks down all the science into practical advice about what to eat and what to avoid. This is a manual for how the food we eat can help us thrive."—Arianna Huffington, author of Thrive
"Our diets have a significant impact on our brain health and overall well-being. But in today's world, there is so much confusion about what we should actually be eating. Food by Mark Hyman, MD, helps consumers cut through all of the nutrition confusion and provides a roadmap for leading a healthier life."—Maria Shriver, journalist and founder of The Women's Alzheimer's Movement