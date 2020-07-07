Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

My Last Summer with Cass

My Last Summer with Cass

THIS ONE SUMMER meets THE EDGE OF SEVENTEEN in this poignant coming-of-age YA graphic novel about two childhood friends at a crossroads in their lives and in their art from the author of Mastering Manga.


Megan and Cass grew up joined at the brush. Every year, their families vacationed together in Michigan, where the girls relaxed by the lake and created art – from scribbles as toddlers to sophisticated portraits in their teenage years. Megan was always cautious, and Cass was always rebellious. But together, each summer, they grew as artists and friends. The summer after her junior year of high school, Megan arranges to stay with Cass and her mother at their apartment in New York City. Suddenly Megan’s world explodes into color. The girls begin collaborating on a piece that pushes both of their artistic boundaries, one that will be showcased in a local gallery show. But when a secret comes to light and one of them crosses a line, will their friendship be able to survive?
Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels

On Sale: March 16th 2021

Price: $24.99 / $30.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 256

ISBN-13: 9781368039895

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
