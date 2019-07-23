With over 350,000 copies sold, few official government documents have been as highly anticipated and hotly debated as the Report on the Investigation into Russian Interference. Packed with some of the most infamous and outlandish characters in modern American history, the Special Council’s written testimony has all the makings of a page turning political thriller. But at over 400 pages full of bewildering redactions and impenetrable legal analysis, the text itself is so dense that even our elected officials have left the report unread.





Now, stripped of legalese while still faithful to fact, THE NARRATIVE MUELLER REPORT is a compulsively readable yet comprehensive retelling of the document that promises to define an era.Within these pages, Robert Mueller emerges as a reluctant narrator, who, after having his investigation dismissed by the Senate and Attorney General, has no option left but to address the public directly. In a last-ditch effort to save democracy as we know it, the ex-Marine drafts a version of the report for the general electorate, hoping that a more engaging retelling of his findings will finally entice Americans into reading the report for themselves.





Drawing from the entirety of the two-year investigation that resulted in the indictment of 34 individuals, what emerges is a narrative account like no other. Whisking readers deep inside Trump Tower, to the rural towns of Pennsylvania, to the frosty streets of St. Petersburg, this deeply researched and expertly told account brings to vivid life the people and places that have shaped our post-election news cycle-all to make one thing bone-chillingly clear: our democracy is under attack and only an informed American public can save it.





Steeped in the suspense of a bestselling political thriller and set against one of the country’s most contentious presidential administrations, THE NARRATIVE MUELLER REPORT will finally force Americans to confront the inconvenient truth.