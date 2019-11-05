The authorized biography of the most notorious rock manager of all time, Peter Grant, best known for his work with Led Zeppelin



Peter Grant is the most famous music manager of all time. Often acknowledged as the “fifth member of Led Zeppelin,” Grant’s story has appeared in fragments across countless Zeppelin biographies, but none has explored who this brilliant and intuitive manager yet flawed and sometimes dangerous man truly was. No one has successfully captured the scope of his personality or his long-lasting impact on the music business. Acclaimed author and journalist Mark Blake seeks to rectify that.



Bring It On Home is the first book to tell the complete uncensored story of this industry giant. With support from Grant’s family interviews with Led Zeppelin’s surviving band members, and access to Grant’s extensive archive and scores of unpublished material, including his never-before-published final interview, Blake sheds new light on the history of Led Zeppelin and on the wider story of rock music in the 1960s and ’70s.



Full of new insights into Grant’s early life as an actor, wrestler, and road manager for rock ‘n’ roll pioneers Chuck Berry and Little Richard; the formation of Led Zeppelin; his seclusion following the demise of the band; and his recovery from substance abuse, Bring It On Home reveals a man who, after the extraordinary highs and lows of a career in rock ‘n’ roll, found peace and happiness in a more ordinary life. It is a celebration, a cautionary tale, and a compelling human drama.

