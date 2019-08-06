Imagine dating the internet’s boyfriend in this illustrated homage to the always charming and often enigmatic Keanu Reeves. This full-color hardcover contains biographical information as well as illustrated quotes straight from the unicorn-of-a-man himself.





Keanu Reeves insists he’s “just a normal guy” despite being one of the most recognizable (and most excellent) faces in Hollywood. Apparently, Keanu’s humility knows no bounds–just like our love for him. After all, the Keanusance didn’t just come out of nowhere. He’s had an epic four-decade-long acting career that includes the heart-stopping John Wick, the heart-melting Always Be My Maybe, and the heart-pounding The Matrix. His generosity and kindness are legendary, and he remains an enigmatic mystery we’re dying to solve. And how could we forget, he’s the Sexiest Man Alive!





Part biography and part dreamlike narrative, this vibrant book imagines what it would be like if the internet’s boyfriend were YOUR boyfriend. Get to know your man even better through stunning hand-lettered quotes including gems like: “I don’t get out much” and “Life is good when you have a good sandwich.” If Keanu Were Your Boyfriend is the perfect celebration of the man, the myth, the whoa: Keanu Reeves.