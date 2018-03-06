The Camelot Code: The Once and Future Geek

“Imagine The Sword in the Stone with a dash of Freaky Friday and a pinch of World of Warcraft–this funny, fast-paced adventure is chicken soup for the geek’s soul.” –Zack Clark and Nick Eliopulos, authors of The Adventurers Guild series



When young Arthur of Camelot accidentally time-travels to the 21st century and Googles himself, he discovers the not-so-happily ever after in store for him once he pulls the sword from the stone. Yes, he’ll go from squire to sovereign basically overnight, but he’ll also lose the love of his life to his best friend and eventually die in battle. What’s a once-and-future king to do? Easy: stay in the future, where he’ll actually have a future–and join the football team instead.



Now, with the help of the great wizard Merlin, modern-day gamer-geeks Sophie and Stu find themselves in a race against time to get that sword pulled from the stone and the stubborn soon-to-be-king Arthur back to the past where he belongs.







