The birthplace of the blues, the cradle of country music, and the home of the Smokies: get to know the Volunteer State with Moon Tennessee. Inside you’ll find:

Strategic, flexible itineraries, from a long weekend in Nashville to a Great Smokies road trip, designed for history buffs, families, outdoor adventurers, music lovers, and more, including day trips from Memphis and Nashville

The best local flavors: Dig in to fiery hot chicken and authentic Southern barbecue or sip on samples at the Jack Daniels Distillery

Can't-miss music: Catch a performance on the Grand Ole Opry stage or follow in the footsteps of the King at Graceland. Two-step with the locals at a beloved honkytonk, listen to the strums of bluegrass, or tour studios where legends like Johnny Cash recorded their hits

Outdoor adventures: Go whitewater rafting in Cherokee National Forest, hike to rushing waterfalls in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, or spot wild bison in the Land Between the Lakes

Expert advice from local Nashvillian Margaret Littman on when to go, where to eat, and where to stay, from rugged campgrounds to historic inns

Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout

Accurate, up-to-date information on the landscape, wildlife, and history of Tennessee

Trusted recommendations for LGBTQ+ travelers, international visitors, seniors, and travelers with disabilities

With Moon Tennessee’s practical tips and local know-how, you can experience the best of the state.





