Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Tennessee
The birthplace of the blues, the cradle of country music, and the home of the Smokies: get to know the Volunteer State with Moon Tennessee. Inside you’ll find:
- Strategic, flexible itineraries, from a long weekend in Nashville to a Great Smokies road trip, designed for history buffs, families, outdoor adventurers, music lovers, and more, including day trips from Memphis and Nashville
- The best local flavors: Dig in to fiery hot chicken and authentic Southern barbecue or sip on samples at the Jack Daniels Distillery
- Can’t-miss music: Catch a performance on the Grand Ole Opry stage or follow in the footsteps of the King at Graceland. Two-step with the locals at a beloved honkytonk, listen to the strums of bluegrass, or tour studios where legends like Johnny Cash recorded their hits
- Outdoor adventures: Go whitewater rafting in Cherokee National Forest, hike to rushing waterfalls in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, or spot wild bison in the Land Between the Lakes
- Expert advice from local Nashvillian Margaret Littman on when to go, where to eat, and where to stay, from rugged campgrounds to historic inns
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Accurate, up-to-date information on the landscape, wildlife, and history of Tennessee
- Trusted recommendations for LGBTQ+ travelers, international visitors, seniors, and travelers with disabilities
With Moon Tennessee’s practical tips and local know-how, you can experience the best of the state.
Hitting the road? Check out Moon Nashville to New Orleans Road Trip.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use