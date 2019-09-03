Move to the beat and savor the unique creative energy of Music City. From hot Southern food to warm Southern hospitality, you can experience it all with Moon Nashville.

Explore the City: Navigate by neighborhood or by activity with color-coded maps, or follow one of our self-guided neighborhood walks

See the Sites: Visit the Grand Ole Opry, Tennessee State Capitol, and Country Music Hall of Fame, or pay respects to the King on a day trip to Graceland. Stroll the Vanderbilt campus, shop for vintage records and a well-worn pair of cowboy boots, and go honky-tonking late into the night

Get a Taste of the City: Sample authentic hot chicken, dine at a classic meat-and-three, or find your new favorite food truck

Bars and Nightlife: Tap your foot to some live music at the Bluebird Café or pull up a barstool for a flight of classic Tennessee whiskeys. Get inspired by up-and-coming singers in The Basement before finding your voice at Lonnie's Western Room karaoke, or try a free dance lesson at Wildhorse Saloon

Local Advice from Nashvillian Margaret Littman

Flexible, strategic itineraries including a two-day tour, a foodie weekend, and Nashville on a budget, plus day trips to Land Between the Lakes, Bell Buckle, and the Jack Daniels Distillery in Lynchburg

Tips for Travelers including where to stay, how to safely bike in the city, and more, plus advice for LGBTQ visitors, international travelers, and families with children

Maps and Tools like background information on the history and culture of Nashville, easy-to-read maps, full-color photos, and neighborhood guides from Midtown to Music Valley

With Moon Nashville's practical tips and local know-how, you can plan your trip your way.

