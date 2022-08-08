Baby Making for Everybody

Fertility tracking for people with uteruses

Choosing a sperm donor, egg donor, or surrogate

Legal considerations for LGBTQ+ families

Navigating pregnancy and gender identity

IUI, ICI, and IVF procedures

Foster parenting and adoption

Miscarriage and infertility

Inqueer millennial midwives Ray Rachlin and Marea Goodman use their professional expertise to demystify the dizzying process of pursuing parenthood as queer and solo people, offering detailed, gender-affirming, body-positive advice on topics including:The result is a much-needed compassionate step-by-step guide for every aspect of the complicated, messy, and glorious process of building a family. Combining practical information with personal narratives and first-person community wisdom, this book provides prospective parents with the information they need to grow their families.