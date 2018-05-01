Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Guide to Financial Markets
Why they exist and how they work
In chapters on the markets that deal with money, foreign exchange, equities, bonds, commodities, financial futures, options and other derivatives, the book examines why these markets exist, how they work, and who trades in them, and gives a run-down of the factors that affect prices and rates.
Business history is littered with disasters that occurred because people involved their firms with financial instruments they didn’t properly understand. If they had had this book they might have avoided their mistakes. For anyone wishing to understand financial markets, there is no better guide.
