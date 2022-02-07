Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

The Little Shop of Monsters
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Little Shop of Monsters

Illustrated by Marc Brown

by R.L. Stine

Regular Price $8

Trade Paperback
ebook Digital original Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged
Trade Paperback
ebook Digital original Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged

Regular Price $8

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 25, 2015. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Aug 25, 2015

Page Count

40 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9780316348522

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Interactive Adventures

Description

A frighteningly fun picture book adventure from two monstrously talented children’s book icons–Marc Brown and R.L. Stine!

Are you are afraid of monsters?
Do they make you shiver and shake and shut your eyes really tight at night?

Welcome to the Little Shop of Monsters! Do you want a SNEEZER? A TICKLER? Or one of the CREEPIEST monsters of all? Come on in and choose your favorite, if you dare (before one of them chooses YOU!).

Renowned children’s book creators Marc Brown and R.L. Stine join forces for the very first time-in Stine’s picture book debut-with a tale that is monstrously good fun.

2016 Children’s Choice Book Award Winner — Kindergarten-2nd Grade Book of the Year

What's Inside

Read More Read Less