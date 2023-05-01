A Spinster's Guide to Danger and Dukes

About the Author

Manda Collins grew up on a combination of Nancy Drew books and Jane Austen novels, and her own brand of historical romantic suspense is the result. A former academic librarian, she holds master’s degrees in English and Library & Information Studies. Her novel Duke with Benefits was named a Kirkus Best Romance of 2017. She lives on the Gulf Coast with a squirrel-fighting cat and more books than are strictly necessary.

Learn more about this author