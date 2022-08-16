Maia Toll's Wild Wisdom Wall Calendar 2023

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 31, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

A celebration of tarot, witchcraft, and mysticism.



Cultivate the sacred in every day. Based on the bestselling book series by Maia Toll—writer, leader of the annual Witch Camp retreat, and co-owner of Herbiary in Asheville, North Carolina—Maia Toll’s Wild Wisdom reflects the author’s belief in the power of plants, animals, and minerals in helping us understand and direct our own lives. Each month encourages developing a personalized spiritual practice tied to the seasons. Where does your mind go between waking and sleep? Allow yourself to journey to your place of Dreaming. Learn about important crystals—the Moonstone is a reminder that the night and the moon are just as meaningful as the day and the sun. Beautifully intricate illustrations by Kate O’Hara illuminate the symbolic richness of the text. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.