Free shipping on orders $35+

Maia Toll's Wild Wisdom Wall Calendar 2023
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Maia Toll's Wild Wisdom Wall Calendar 2023

Connect to the Mystical Rhythms of the Natural World

by Maia Toll

by Workman Calendars

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 31, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Aug 31, 2022

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523516933

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Occultism

Description

A celebration of tarot, witchcraft, and mysticism. 

Cultivate the sacred in every day. Based on the bestselling book series by Maia Toll—writer, leader of the annual Witch Camp retreat, and co-owner of Herbiary in Asheville, North Carolina—Maia Toll’s Wild Wisdom reflects the author’s belief in the power of plants, animals, and minerals in helping us understand and direct our own lives. Each month encourages developing a personalized spiritual practice tied to the seasons. Where does your mind go between waking and sleep? Allow yourself to journey to your place of Dreaming. Learn about important crystals—the Moonstone is a reminder that the night and the moon are just as meaningful as the day and the sun. Beautifully intricate illustrations by Kate O’Hara illuminate the symbolic richness of the text. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less