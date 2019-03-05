Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Puerto Vallarta
With Sayulita, the Riviera Nayarit & Costalegre
Towering mountains and turquoise sea, street food and cutting-edge cuisine, old-world vibes and world-class luxury: Explore a tropical paradise full of surprises with Moon Puerto Vallarta. Inside you’ll find:Read More
Exploring more of Mexico? Check out Moon Tijuana, Ensenada & Valle de Guadalupe Wine Country.
- Flexible itineraries for spending time in Puerto Vallarta, Banderas Bay North, Sayulita and the Riviera Nayarit, and Costa Alegre
- Strategic advice for outdoor adventurers, beach bums, surfers, wellness travelers, culture mavens, and more
- Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Relax on soft beaches and take a dip in warm waters, go standup paddleboarding, or hike through the lush jungle. Discover quiet coves for snorkeling, spot humpback whales and sea turtles, or take a surfing lesson. Enjoy tacos from a street vendor, feast on Mexican delicacies at a waterfront restaurant, or drop anchor and grill your freshly-caught fish in a palapa. Shop from local artists along the winding cobblestone streets, or spend a day volunteering at a turtle rescue camp. Visit a tequila distillery, sample local raicilla, and dance to cumbia along the famed Malecón
- How to experience Puerto Vallarta like an insider, support local and sustainable businesses, avoid crowds, and respectfully engage with the culture
- Expert insight from local author Madeline Milne on where to eat, how to get around, and where to stay
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Reliable background information on the landscape, climate, wildlife, and history, as well as common customs and etiquette
- Handy tools including a Spanish phrasebook, packing suggestions, and travel tips for families with kids, seniors, travelers with disabilities, and LGBTQ travelers
Exploring more of Mexico? Check out Moon Tijuana, Ensenada & Valle de Guadalupe Wine Country.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use