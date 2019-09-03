Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Smug Seagull

The sneakiest seagull on the beach meets his match when a plucky crab makes a grab for the tastiest snacks.

Get a good look, because Sully the Seagull just so happens to be the best snack swiper from shore to shore. That’s a fact! Sandwiches. Pretzels. French Fries. You bring ’em to the beach, Sully’s going to swipe ’em! But when a crab with even better swiping skills comes along, Sully will have to decide if there are enough treats on the beach for everyone….

Maddie Frost’s unforgettable characters and bright, kid-friendly illustrations combine in this laugh-out-loud story about patience, sharing, and wicked good snacks.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Humorous Stories

On Sale: May 26th 2020

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9780316523189

