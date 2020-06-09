Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Death of Yesterday
Death of Yesterday: Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience! *
From the author of the Agatha Raisin television series…
Death of Yesterday: A Hamish Macbeth Mystery
When a local woman tells Sergeant Hamish Macbeth that she doesn’t remember what happened the previous evening, he doesn’t begin to worry. She had been out drinking, after all, and he’d prefer not to be bothered with such an arrogant and annoying woman. But when her body is discovered, Hamish is forced to investigate a crime that the only known witness–now dead–had forgotten.
*Booktrack is an immersive format that pairs traditional audiobook narration to complementary music. The tempo and rhythm of the score are in perfect harmony with the action and characters throughout the audiobook. Gently playing in the background, the music never overpowers or distracts from the narration, so listeners can enjoy every minute. When you purchase this Booktrack edition, you receive the exact narration as the traditional audiobook available, with the addition of music throughout.
Audiobook Downloadable
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Delightful...Cozy fans are in for a treat."—Publishers Weekly
"This red-headed police sergeant living in the small village of Lochdubh, Scotland is such a hoot and a howl that you never want to see this character come to an end...There's never a dull moment in the life of Hamish Macbeth and, thankfully, this author keeps churning out books so Hamish's fans can sit back and enjoy the fun. A+!"—New England News