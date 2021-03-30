A fascinating and gripping account of the billion-dollar timber black market — and how it intersects with environmentalism, class, and culture.



In Tree Thieves, Lyndsie Bourgon dives headfirst into the underbelly of the illegal timber market. She follows three timber theft cases, introducing us to law enforcement, forensic wood specialists, the enigmatic residents of former logging communities, environmental activists, international timber cartels, and indigenous communities along the way.



It turns out that the morality of tree poaching and of conservation are not as simple as they initially seem: yes, old growth trees are a treasure that should be enjoyed by all (human and wildlife alike), but the preservation and protection of land must be undertaken more thoughtfully, so whole communities are not uprooted or marginalized while new boundaries are drawn.



Featuring excellent investigative reporting, fascinating characters, political analysis, and cutting-edge tree science, Tree Thieves takes readers on a thrilling journey into a hidden world of intrigue, crime, and incredible complexity lurking beneath the surface.