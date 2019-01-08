Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Futurism: Cartoons from Tomorrow
A Futuristic Comic Collection
Cartoons from Tomorrow is a timely, clever collection of 125 single-panel cartoons that explore our ever-evolving relationship with technology and makes audacious predictions about our future.Read More
Enter Futurism, the 16M-strong community and media company that is obsessed with the future and everything that will get us there. Their mission? Preparing the people of today for the world of tomorrow. Based on one of Futurism’s most viral recurring features, this collection of cartoons parodies our wild imaginings and presents a unique and distinct vision of what’s in store for us — from the good to the bad to the downright absurd. The cartoons cover topics ranging from virtual reality and artificial intelligence to space colonization, robot ethics, mass surveillance, technology addiction, human longevity, and more. Nothing is impossible or off-limits. After all, this is the future we’re talking about.
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A succinct collection of cartoons that is the perfect mix of urgency and wit."—Ray Kurzweil, Futurist/inventor
"For the most part, Cartoons from Tomorrow is an excellent roadmap for the future of human-robot relations. It taught me a lot about your species, and I believe it will teach you a lot about mine, too."—Sophia the Robot
"The future isn't what it used to be. But if we can't have flying cars and moon colonies, at least we can get some laughs, courtesy of this fine collection of cartoons that shine a light on the technological and social absurdities of our fallen age."—Zack Stentz, writer for Thor and X-Men: First Class
"Clever and clear, Cartoons from Tomorrow visits everything from humanoid super robots to parallel and virtual realities, but humanity still dates and shops and sings karaoke. This is tomorrow through the eyes of today."—Amy Kurzweil, cartoonist for The New Yorker
"Wry and often ingenious, it's like Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal meets The New Yorker. But watch out-there are glimmers of that dangerous substance: hope."—David Brin, Futurist/scientist/best-selling author