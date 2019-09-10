Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Killing Eve: Endgame
Following the wildly popular BBC America adaption of Codename Villanelle, a high-stakes, addictive new installment of Jennings’s acclaimed Killing Eve seriesRead More
Though the cat and mouse chase between these two lethal adversaries has seemingly ended, the sophisticated, deadly thrill of Eve and Villanelle’s relationship is far from over. Told in Jenning’s stylish prose, Killing Eve: Endgame is another page turning chapter in the espionage exploits of Eve and Villanelle.
