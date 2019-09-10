Killing Eve: Endgame

Following the wildly popular BBC America adaption of Codename Villanelle, a high-stakes, addictive new installment of Jennings’s acclaimed Killing Eve series





Though the cat and mouse chase between these two lethal adversaries has seemingly ended, the sophisticated, deadly thrill of Eve and Villanelle’s relationship is far from over. Told in Jenning’s stylish prose, Killing Eve: Endgame is another page turning chapter in the espionage exploits of Eve and Villanelle.