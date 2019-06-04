In a world that's lost its magic, a former soldier turned PI solves cases for the fantasy creatures whose lives he ruined in an imaginative debut fantasy by Black Sails actor Luke Arnold.



Welcome to Sunder City. The magic is gone but the monsters remain.



I'm Fetch Phillips, just like it says on the window. There are a few things you should know before you hire me:



1. Sobriety costs extra.

2. My services are confidential.

3. I don't work for humans.



It's nothing personal–I'm human myself. But after what happened, to the magic, it's not the humans who need my help.



Walk the streets of Sunder City and meet Fetch, his magical clients, and a darkly imagined world perfect for readers of Ben Aaronovitch and Jim Butcher.



Praise for The Last Smile in Sunder City:



"Arnold's writing and narration combine for a strong addition to the contemporary fantasy genre and kick off a new series with a powerful start. A must-listen, especially for fantasy lovers and Arnold's fans." ―AudioFile



"A richly imagined world…Winningly combining the grit of Chinatown with the quirky charm of Harry Potter, this series opener is sure to have readers coming back for more." ―Publishers Weekly



"A marvelous noir voice; Arnold has captured the spirit of the genre perfectly and wrapped it around a fantasy setting with consummate skill." ―Peter McLean, author of Priest of Bones



Fetch Phillips Novels

The Last Smile in Sunder City

Dead Man in a Ditch