The Last Smile in Sunder City

Welcome to Sunder City. The magic is gone but the monsters remain.

I'm Fetch Phillips, just like it says on the window. There are a few things you should know before you hire me:

1. Sobriety costs extra.

2. My services are confidential.

3. I don't work for humans.

It's nothing personal–I'm human myself. But after what happened to the magic, it's not the humans who need my help.