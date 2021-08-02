Welcome back to the streets of Sunder City, a darkly imagined world perfect for readers of Ben Aaronovitch and Jim Butcher.



AN ANGEL FALLS IN SUNDER CITY…



In a city that lost its magic, an angel falls in a downtown street. His wings are feathered, whole – undeniably magical – the man clearly flew, because he left one hell of a mess when he plummeted into the sidewalk.



But what sent him up? What brought him down? And will the answers help Fetch bring the magic back for good?



Working alongside necromancers, genies, and shadowy secret societies, through the wildest forests and dingiest dive bars, this case will leave its mark on Fetch's body, his soul, and the fate of the world.



Praise for the Fetch Phillips novels:



"Superb… With a lead who would be at home in the pages of a Raymond Chandler or James Ellory novel and a nicely twisty plot, this installment makes a strong case for Arnold's series to enjoy a long run." ―Publishers Weekly



"Arnold's universe has everything, including the angst of being human. The perfect story for adult fantasy fans—a tough PI and a murder mystery wrapped around the mysticism of Hogwarts, sprinkled with faerie dust." ―Library Journal (starred review)



Fetch Phillips Novels

The Last Smile in Sunder City

Dead Man in a Ditch

One Foot in the Fade