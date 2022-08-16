Original Sloths Wall Calendar 2023

Celebrating life in the slow lane.



From photographer, zoologist, and sloth lover Lucy Cooke, here is a year of the irresistible residents of sloth sanctuaries in Costa Rica doing what they do best: sleeping, cuddling with their friends, nibbling hibiscus flowers, and literally just hanging around. The photographs are accompanied by captions and fascinating facts about sloths: Did you know that if two males encounter each other in nature, they will fight by exchanging (very slow) swipes? With their sly smiles, gentle expressions, and unhurried way of life, it’s no wonder sloths—and The Original Sloths calendar—are so beloved. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.