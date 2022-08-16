Free shipping on orders $35+

Original Sloths Wall Calendar 2023
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Original Sloths Wall Calendar 2023

The Ultimate Experts at Slowing Down

by Lucy Cooke

by Workman Calendars

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 9, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Aug 9, 2022

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523516124

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Animals / Mammals

Description

 Celebrating life in the slow lane.

From photographer, zoologist, and sloth lover Lucy Cooke, here is a year of the irresistible residents of sloth sanctuaries in Costa Rica doing what they do best: sleeping, cuddling with their friends, nibbling hibiscus flowers, and literally just hanging around. The photographs are accompanied by captions and fascinating facts about sloths: Did you know that if two males encounter each other in nature, they will fight by exchanging (very slow) swipes? With their sly smiles, gentle expressions, and unhurried way of life, it’s no wonder sloths—and The Original Sloths calendar—are so beloved. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less