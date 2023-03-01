Original Sloths Mini Wall Calendar 2024

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Who can help but smile at a sloth?

Those Mona Lisa expressions. Their quirky love for hanging upside down. The way they cuddle with their mates and nibble—ever so slowly—pretty hibiscus flowers. And the kind of chill attitude we all wish we had at times. Perfect for any small space, this calendar is pure cuteness with every glance, featuring a full-color photograph every month of an adorable sloth living its best life. Here they are in trees, in baskets, in hammocks, in snuggly little sloth piles. Includes fascinating sloth facts: some three-toed sloths have three more neck bones than other mammals—enabling them to graze all around without moving their bodies! Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

