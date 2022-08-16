Original Sloths Mini Wall Calendar 2023

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 31, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Great animal lovers’ gift in a compact size that fits anywhere.



With their abundant fur, inscrutable expressions, and slow-going ways, sloths are cuteness personified. And when you pair them with the charming mini calendar format, it’s just over-the-top adorable! The Sloths mini calendar showcases these sweet creatures in full color and wonderful detail. Here are sloths nonchalantly nibbling hibiscus and jasmine flowers. Sloths peeking around trees. Sloths cuddling with their buddies. And lots of sloths— literally—hanging around upside down. Plus fascinating sloth facts: Did you know sloths have two extra vertebrae in their necks? This allows them to rotate their heads 270 degrees and graze without moving their bodies. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.