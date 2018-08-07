Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Vintage Refrigerator Journal

Illustrated by

Add retro appeal to your stationery rotation with this offbeat refrigerator journal, featuring classic-cool colors, vintage illustrations, and a split binding with two distinct areas for writing!
Everyday tasks, notes, and to-do lists can be recorded in the lower refrigerator section, while long-term plans and goals can be kept “on ice” in the freezer compartment. Show off your mid-century aesthetic and keep everything organized with the cheeky, on-trend Vintage Refrigerator Journal.

This journal features:

  • Split hardcover binding treatment; journal cover and interior pages are divided into two distinct sections that can be opened independently.
  • Full-color illustrations throughout the interior.
  • Matte laminate cover with spot gloss on “metal” elements.
Genre: Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Kitchenware

On Sale: April 9th 2019

Price: $17 / $22 (CAD)

Page Count: 176

ISBN-13: 9780762494217

RP Studio
Diary
