Moon Morocco
Grand imperial cities, calm desert oases, Mediterranean beaches, and ancient history: experience an incredible crossroads of culture with Moon Morocco. Inside you'll find:
Sticking mostly to Marrakesh? Try Moon Marrakesh & Beyond.
- Flexible itineraries including one week in Marrakesh, retreats to Fez, Casablanca, and the Sahara, mountain excursions, and the four-week best of Morocco
- Strategic advice for history and culture buffs, beachgoers, adventure junkies, and more
- Top sights and unique experiences: Cook your own traditional tajines in a restored riad, or treat yourself to world-class French cuisine. Trek the soaring peaks and jaw-dropping valleys of Morocco’s four mountain ranges (by foot, or by mule!), or relax on miles of idyllic beaches. Sip refreshing mint tea and destress with a customary hammam, challenge your bartering skills at a busy souk, or explore one of Morocco’s nine UNESCO World Heritage Sites
- How to experience Morocco like an insider, support local and sustainable businesses, avoid crowds, and respectfully engage with the culture
- Insight from Morocco expert Lucas Peters on where to eat, how to get around, and where to stay
- Full-color, vibrant photos and detailed maps throughout
- Reliable background on the landscape, climate, history, government, and cultural customs and etiquette, plus useful tips on public transportation, car and bike rentals, and air travel
- Handy tools including Darija and French phrasebooks, visa information, and accommodations, and travel tips for families, seniors, travelers with disabilities, and LGBTQ travelers
