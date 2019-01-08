Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Survival

by

From the rainforest to the savannah to the depths of the ocean, animal life in every continent and habitat has been affected by human activity.

Louise McNaught’s powerful animal portraits bring to life 20 stunning creatures and their fight for survival. Discover the dangers they face, the action being taken to protect them, and their vital importance on Earth.

Be inspired to join the movement to conserve species and find out how you can make a difference.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Animals / Animal Welfare

On Sale: September 17th 2019

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9780762496365

