Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
My Little Pony: Princess Celestia's Starring Role
It’s the 1,111th anniversary of when Princess Celestia first raised the sun, and Twilight Sparkle knows just how to celebrate: with a play starring Princess Celestia herself! The only problem is Princess Celestia can’t act! Can Twilight Sparkle find a way to break it to her mentor and save the show?
This storybook is based on an episode of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, as seen on Discovery Family and Netflix.
© 2019 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use