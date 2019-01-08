Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

My Little Pony: Princess Celestia's Starring Role

It’s the 1,111th anniversary of when Princess Celestia first raised the sun, and Twilight Sparkle knows just how to celebrate: with a play starring Princess Celestia herself! The only problem is Princess Celestia can’t act! Can Twilight Sparkle find a way to break it to her mentor and save the show?

This storybook is based on an episode of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, as seen on Discovery Family and Netflix.

© 2019 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Horses

On Sale: September 3rd 2019

Price: $4.99 / $6.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780316518574

What's Inside

