My Little Pony: Princess Celestia's Starring Role

It’s the 1,111th anniversary of when Princess Celestia first raised the sun, and Twilight Sparkle knows just how to celebrate: with a play starring Princess Celestia herself! The only problem is Princess Celestia can’t act! Can Twilight Sparkle find a way to break it to her mentor and save the show?





This storybook is based on an episode of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, as seen on Discovery Family and Netflix.



