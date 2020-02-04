The Good Advice Cupcake Motivational Posters

Decorate your home, office, or dorm room with this set of 12 hilarious posters inspired by everyone’s favorite badass cupcake. This deluxe wall art book features 12 unique 8″ x 10″ removable poster designs of Cuppy, Sprinkles the cat, and all their friends, designed to give you the motivational kick in the pants you need to give less f*cks and be more awesome. Posters include:

Grab life by the balls and make life your b*tch

Believe in yourself, dammit!

My superpower is staying the f*ck in bed

You are really cute

Dance like everyone’s watching ’cause who cares!

Dunk haters!

F*ck insecurities!

And more!