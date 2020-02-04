I Am a F*cking Delight

Put your thoughts, doodles, and big ideas to paper in this one of a kind guided journal — plus stickers! — inspired by everyone’s favorite badass cupcake. Whether you need a boost of motivation or are ready to get serious about your hopes, dreams, and future, The Good Advice Cupcake is here to help you record everything you’re grateful for, all the ways you’re beautiful AF, what your amazing, sparkling future looks like, and how to tell your biggest fears to go the f*ck away. Also included is a page of sassy stickers to use or decorate how you see fit. Funny, sarcastic, and always optimistic, Cuppy wants YOU to believe in yourself, b*tch!