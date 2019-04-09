Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Girls

A Novel

by

Read by

Rarely has the experience of being a sister been so poignantly and memorably captured as in Lori Lansens’s triumphant novel. The Girls celebrates life’s fundamental joys and trials as it presents Rose and Ruby, sisters destined to live inseparably but blessed with distinct sensibilities that enrich and complicate their shared experiences-of growing up, of finding their way in the world, of saying good-bye.Readers who encounter the girls will find it hard to resist falling under their spell.
Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Coming Of Age

On Sale: August 13th 2019

Price: $24.98

ISBN-13: 9781549127205

Edition: Unabridged

