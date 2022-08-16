Free shipping on orders $35+

A Year of Good Black News Page-A-Day Calendar 2023
A Year of Good Black News Page-A-Day Calendar 2023

Because Just One Black History Month Isn't Enough

by Lori Lakin Hutcherson

by Workman Calendars

Calendar
Calendar

On Sale

Nov 1, 2022

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781523516353

Genre

Nonfiction / Social Science / Black Studies (global)

Description

Feel-good facts, stories of invention, success, and triumph. Good news of Black excellence, all year long.

As Black Lives Matter and issues of racial justice come to the forefront of the national conversation, this is a calendar whose time is overdue. From the editors of Good Black News—a 100% volunteer-run website dedicated to bringing the world positive news and human interest stories about Black people—here’s a year of uplifting bios, quotes, anecdotes, and facts about people, culture, history, and events. Learn about Henry “Box” Brown, who literally mailed himself from slavery to freedom. Marvel at the amazing feats of world champion gymnast Simone Biles. Plus “It’s About Time”—Black firsts—and trivia: For which movie did Denzel Washington win the Academy Award for Best Actor? (Training Day.) Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

