The Beginner’s Guide to Growing Great Vegetables
The Beginner’s Guide to Growing Great Vegetables

by Lorene Edwards Forkner

On Sale

Mar 16, 2021

Page Count

224 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781643260853

Genre

Nonfiction / Gardening / Vegetables

Description

“A comprehensive guide for growing vegetables and herbs filled with hands on advice and time-tested techniques.” —The American Gardener

You can grow beautiful, healthy, delicious veggies and herbs right from the start—just follow the trustworthy advice found in The Beginner’s Guide to Growing Great Vegetables. Expert gardener Lorene Edwards Forkner shares all the information you need to create a thriving garden, from facts about soil and sun to tips on fertilizing, mulching, and watering. Regional planting charts show what to plant when, and a month-by-month planner takes you from January through December. Profiles of popular edibles explain exactly how to plant, care for, and harvest your bounty. Whether your garden grows in the ground, on a balcony, or in containers on a sunny patio, this is your guide to grow-your-own success. Your backyard bounty awaits!

What's Inside

Praise

“For new and novice gardeners who want a straightforward, unfussy guide to growing their own food.” —Library Journal

“Lorene Edwards Forkner offers a comprehensive guide for growing vegetables and herbs filled with hands on advice and time-tested techniques.” —The American Gardener

“A comprehensive guide to gardening that goes well beyond being appropriate for just beginners… a refreshing overview with an emphasis on nurturing vegetables and herbs in the ground or in containers.” —The Oregonian
