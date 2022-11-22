Nice Girls Don't Get the Corner Office

Before you were told to “Lean In,” Dr. Lois Frankel told you how to get that corner office.



The New York Times bestseller, is now completely revised and updated. In this edition, internationally recognized executive coach Lois P. Frankel reveals a distinctive set of behaviors–over 130 in all–that women learn in girlhood that ultimately sabotage them as adults.

She teaches you how to eliminate these unconscious mistakes that could be holding you back and offers invaluable coaching tips that can easily be incorporated into your social and business skills. Stop making “nice girl” errors that can become career pitfalls, such as:



Mistake #13: Avoiding office politics. If you don’t play the game, you can’t possibly win.

Mistake #21: Multi-tasking. Just because you can do something, doesn’t mean you should do it.

Mistake #54: Failure to negotiate. Don’t equate negotiation with confrontation.

Mistake #70: Inappropriate use of social media. Once it’s out there, it’s hard to put the toothpaste back in the tube.

Mistake #82: Asking permission. Children, not adults, ask for approval. Be direct, be confident.