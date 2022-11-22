Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

Nice Girls Don't Get the Corner Office
Nice Girls Don't Get the Corner Office

Unconscious Mistakes Women Make That Sabotage Their Careers

by Lois P. Frankel, PhD

Sep 16, 2014

384 Pages

9781455558896

Nonfiction / Business & Economics / Women In Business

Before you were told to “Lean In,” Dr. Lois Frankel told you how to get that corner office.

The New York Times bestseller, is now completely revised and updated. In this edition, internationally recognized executive coach Lois P. Frankel reveals a distinctive set of behaviors–over 130 in all–that women learn in girlhood that ultimately sabotage them as adults.
She teaches you how to eliminate these unconscious mistakes that could be holding you back and offers invaluable coaching tips that can easily be incorporated into your social and business skills. Stop making “nice girl” errors that can become career pitfalls, such as:

Mistake #13: Avoiding office politics. If you don’t play the game, you can’t possibly win.
Mistake #21: Multi-tasking. Just because you can do something, doesn’t mean you should do it.
Mistake #54: Failure to negotiate. Don’t equate negotiation with confrontation.
Mistake #70: Inappropriate use of social media. Once it’s out there, it’s hard to put the toothpaste back in the tube.
Mistake #82: Asking permission. Children, not adults, ask for approval. Be direct, be confident.

"Want to know why some women's careers take off like rockets, while others' sputter (or even crash)? Hint: It's not about "leaning in" versus dropping out. This brilliant book is packed with more than 100 mistakes women make at work and the practical ways to stop doing the things that really hold them back. I wish I'd written it." -Anne Fisher, "Ask Annie" careers and workplace columnist, CNNmoney.com/Fortune.com
"Every page of this book is filled with something you or one of your friends do every day...A simple, quick guide to presenting ourselves as the strong and bold women we are." --Gail Evans, author of She Wins, You Win and Play Like a Man, Win Like a Woman
