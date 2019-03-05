Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Yucatán Peninsula
Stunning Maya ruins, dreamy beaches, and epic outdoor thrills from cenote diving to kiteboarding: Experience the best of the Yucatán with Moon Yucatán Peninsula. Inside you'll find:
- Flexible itineraries including a ten-day eco-adventure and a two-week road trip across the whole peninsula
- Strategic advice for road-trippers, foodies, wellness travelers, outdoor adventurers, honeymooners, families, and more
- The top activities and unique experiences: Take a short walk from the shore to visit jaw-dropping Maya ruins, or kayak through lush mangrove forests. Peruse the markets, museums, and churches of Mérida or Tulum. Sign up for a mountain bike tour through the jungle for a peek at hidden ruins, remote beaches, and dazzling marine life. Spend a day relaxing on the beach or standup paddleboarding on the crystal-clear water. Find the best spots to fill up on authentic salbute and panucho, and stay up late for live music, cocktails, and fire dancers on the beach
- Honest advice from Yucatán Peninsula experts Liza Prado and Gary Chandler on where to stay, where to eat, how to get around, and how to avoid crowds and support local and sustainable businesses
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Reliable background on the landscape, climate, wildlife, and history, as well as health and safety advice and common customs and etiquette
- Handy tools including a Spanish phrasebook and travel tips for families with kids, seniors, travelers with disabilities, and LGBTQ travelers
Looking for más Mexico? Check out Moon Baja or Moon Mexico City.
