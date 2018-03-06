With idyllic beaches, rustic cabañas, and the turquoise sea, Tulum has all the makings of a perfect getaway. Immerse yourself with Moon Tulum. Inside you’ll find:

Strategic itineraries for families, honeymooners, history buffs, adventurers, and more

The top attractions and unique experiences: Wander the ancient ruins of Chichén Itzá or climb the second-highest Maya pyramid at Cobá. Kayak through mangrove forests and snorkel the world's longest underground river system. See parrots, toucans, and even jaguars at the Sian Ka'an Biosphere Reserve, and bike from temple to temple on wide forest paths. Sunbathe by the pool or relax in an oceanfront cabaña with a beachy cocktail

The best spots for sports and recreation, including sailing, fishing, kayaking, mountain biking, kiteboarding, and diving or snorkeling along reefs and in underground cenotes

Expert insight from seasoned adventurers Gary Chandler and Liz Prado on when to go, how to get around, and where to stay, from charming seaside hotels to eco-friendly bungalows

Detailed maps and full-color photos throughout

Thorough information on the landscape, climate, wildlife, and local culture

on the landscape, climate, wildlife, and local culture Full coverage of Tulum, Cobá, the Costa Maya, Laguna Bacalar, Ek’Balam, Chetumal, the Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve, and Chichén Itzá

With Moon Tulum’s practical tips and local insight, you can plan your trip your way.





Expanding your trip? Check out Moon Yucatán Peninsula, or Moon Belize.