Moon Cancún & Cozumel
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Moon Cancún & Cozumel

With Playa del Carmen, Tulum & the Riviera Maya

by Liza Prado

by Gary Chandler

Moon Travel logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781640492592

USD: $19.99  /  CAD: $25.99

ON SALE: February 5th 2019

Genre: Travel / Travel / Mexico

PAGE COUNT: 363

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook
White sands and turquoise seas, cenotes and ruins, relaxation and adventure: dive in with Moon Cancún & Cozumel. Inside you’ll find:
  • Strategic itineraries from a Cozumel getaway to a week touring the length of the Riviera Maya, designed for families, honeymooners, ecotourists, history buffs, and adventurers
  • The top attractions and unique experiences: Wander the ancient ruins of Chichén Itzá or climb the second-highest Maya pyramid at Cobá. Kayak through mangrove forests, snorkel with whale sharks, and dive into pristine coral reefs full of sea life. Sunbathe on the best beaches of Cancún with a margarita, indulge in a picnic of tacos and empanadas, or dance the night away in a vibrant club
  • The best spots for sports and recreation, including sailing, fishing, kayaking, mountain biking, kiteboarding, and diving or snorkeling in reefs and in eerily beautiful underground cenotes
  • Honest advice from seasoned adventurers Gary Chandler and Liz Prado on when to go, how to get around, and where to stay, from backpacker hostels and beachy bungalows to high-end luxury resorts
  • Detailed maps and full-color photos throughout
  • Thorough information on the landscape, climate, wildlife, and local culture, including a Spanish phrasebook
  • Full coverage of Cancún, Isla Cozumel, Playa del Carmen and the Riviera Maya, Tulum and the Costa Maya, and Chichén Itzá
With Moon Cancún & Cozumel’s practical tips and local insight, you can plan your trip your way.

Expanding your trip? Check out Moon Yucatán Peninsula or Moon Belize.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Travel Guide