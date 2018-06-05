White sands and turquoise seas, cenotes and ruins, relaxation and adventure: dive in with Moon Cancún & Cozumel. Inside you’ll find:

Strategic itineraries from a Cozumel getaway to a week touring the length of the Riviera Maya, designed for families, honeymooners, ecotourists, history buffs, and adventurers

from a Cozumel getaway to a week touring the length of the Riviera Maya, designed for families, honeymooners, ecotourists, history buffs, and adventurers The top attractions and unique experiences: Wander the ancient ruins of Chichén Itzá or climb the second-highest Maya pyramid at Cobá. Kayak through mangrove forests, snorkel with whale sharks, and dive into pristine coral reefs full of sea life. Sunbathe on the best beaches of Cancún with a margarita, indulge in a picnic of tacos and empanadas, or dance the night away in a vibrant club

Wander the ancient ruins of Chichén Itzá or climb the second-highest Maya pyramid at Cobá. Kayak through mangrove forests, snorkel with whale sharks, and dive into pristine coral reefs full of sea life. Sunbathe on the best beaches of Cancún with a margarita, indulge in a picnic of tacos and empanadas, or dance the night away in a vibrant club The best spots for sports and recreation, including sailing, fishing, kayaking, mountain biking, kiteboarding, and diving or snorkeling in reefs and in eerily beautiful underground cenotes

including sailing, fishing, kayaking, mountain biking, kiteboarding, and diving or snorkeling in reefs and in eerily beautiful underground cenotes Honest advice from seasoned adventurers Gary Chandler and Liz Prado on when to go, how to get around, and where to stay, from backpacker hostels and beachy bungalows to high-end luxury resorts

from seasoned adventurers Gary Chandler and Liz Prado on when to go, how to get around, and where to stay, from backpacker hostels and beachy bungalows to high-end luxury resorts Detailed maps and full-color photos throughout

Thorough information on the landscape, climate, wildlife, and local culture, including a Spanish phrasebook

on the landscape, climate, wildlife, and local culture, including a Spanish phrasebook Full coverage of Cancún, Isla Cozumel, Playa del Carmen and the Riviera Maya, Tulum and the Costa Maya, and Chichén Itzá

With Moon Cancún & Cozumel’s practical tips and local insight, you can plan your trip your way.





Expanding your trip? Check out Moon Yucatán Peninsula or Moon Belize.