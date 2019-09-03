Strong Is the New Pretty meets All the Single Ladies, a heartfelt celebration and exploration of the tomboy phenomenon and the future of girlhood, based on the author’s viral New York Times op-ed

Inspired by her thought-provoking op-ed for The New York Times, Lisa Selin Davis’s TOMBOY explores the history, and imagines the future, of girls who defy societal expectations based on their gender. TOMBOY is a revealing dive into the forces that have shifted and narrowed our ideas of what’s normal for boys and girls, and for kids who don’t fall neatly into either category. It looks at tomboyism from a Victorian ideal to a twenty-first century fashion statement, chronicling the evolution of the pink/blue divide and what motivates those who cross or straddle it to gender independence-and who they grow up to be. Davis critically investigates the word “tomboy,” but lauds the ideas and ideals it represents. Davis talks to experts from clothing designers to psychologists, historians to neuroscientists, and tomboys from 8 to 80, to illuminate debates about what is masculine and feminine; what is biological versus socially constructed; what constitutes the categories of boy and girl; and the connection between tomboyism, gender identity, and sexuality. Ultimately, TOMBOY is a celebration not just of tomboys but of gender diversity itself, and of those who resist the pressure of gender norms and summon the courage to live as their true selves. In TOMBOY, Davis tackles an intellectual and emotional makeover of notions of gender, ultimately finding that gender nonconformity can be–and often is–a true gift.