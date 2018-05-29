Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Reader Reviews
Praise
"An eminently sensible approach to weight loss... It works. I know, because more than half a century ago I lost 40 pounds in two years following Dr. Young's approach, and I've kept the weight off ever since without dieting or deprivation."—Jane Brody, New York Times
"Simplest way to diet!"—New York Post
"As our obesity epidemic continues, Finally Full, Finally Slim provides smart, health literate, critical guidance to put you on a path to optimal health and weight control. A good read for all families and health providers."—Richard Carmona, MD, MPH, FACS, 17th Surgeon General of the United States, distinguished professor, University of Arizona
"Lisa Young, Ph.D., R.D.N., has done it again! Author of the revealing and eye-opening book, The Portion Teller, registered dietitian and respected researcher Young hits another home run with her new book, Finally Full, Finally Slim. Her latest offering is loaded with practical tips that you can use every day to downsize your portions while still satisfying your appetite. It also features a meal plan with easy and mouthwatering recipes. This book will help you become a portion pro in no time."—Joy Bauer MS, RDN, health & nutrition expert for NBC's TODAY show, host of Health+Happiness, bestselling author and founder of Nourish Snacks
"In Finally Full, Finally Slim, Lisa Young gives portion control the respect it deserves, while respecting the challenges of getting portions right without going hungry. Providing a comprehensive array of empowering strategies to make your diet better, turn the 'right' amount of food into 'enough,' this book is a feast of information -- perfectly spiced with both humor and wisdom."—David L. Katz, MD, MPH, founder of True Health Initiative, author of The Truth about Food
"Finally Full, Finally Slim tackles one of the biggest challenges to reaching and keeping a healthy weight-portion sizes. The supersizing of restaurant meals, sodas, burgers, fries, cookies, shakes, candy, and more has caused a national epidemic of portion distortion. Young's book teaches people how to normal-size their meals...and, eventually, their bodies."—Margo G. Wootan, D.Sc., Vice President for Nutrition, Center for Science in the Public Interest
"Dr. Young broke new ground with readers with her first book The Portion Teller. Understanding how portion sizes can easily be underestimated and derail your diet is critical to healthy eating and weight control. In her new book, Dr. Young teaches readers how portion control, mindful eating and other life patterns can positively and permanently impact eating behaviors. Recommendations based on time-tested research help readers to actively make adjustments to their eating habits for a healthier lifestyle."—Charles Platkin, PhD, JD, MPH, Editor of DietDetective.com and Executive Director of the Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center
"Living a slim life is not about diet. It's about smart, educated enjoyment of food and the healthy lifestyle that goes with it. Lisa's advice and strategies make it easy to start and stay on a path to living a slim life."—Sarah Hiner, CEO Bottom Line Inc., publishers of BottomLine/Personal, BottomLine/Health, BottomLineInc.com
"Dr. Lisa Young's new book, Finally Full, Finally Slim, tackles THE biggest issue in weight loss: portion control. Her science-based approach offers readers realistic ways to get control of their portion sizes, without feeling deprived. If you struggle to lose weight, this book is for you."—Nicole Avena, PhD, author of What to Eat When You're Pregnant
"When it comes to controlling your portions to manage your weight, Lisa Young really knows her stuff! She'll show you how to limit your portions of certain foods while letting loose with others (like fruits and veggies), while maintaining a healthy diet. This way, you can enjoy the foods you like and get (or stay) slim-without feeling deprived. It's a smart and simple approach that works for life!"—Stacey Colino, award-winning health writer
"Finally Full, Finally Slim is smart, accessible and a good read-three essentials if you're looking to make a change in your life."—Joe Dziemianowicz, NY Daily News
Finally Full, Finally Slim
30 Days to Permanent Weight Loss One Portion at a Time
We’re surrounded by food portions we’ve been led to believe are normal-64-ounce sodas, personal pizzas large enough to feed several people, and steaks and pastas that fill an entire plate. No wonder obesity rates in America have reached an all-time high. We eat oversize portions, gain weight, and try the latest fad diet, which only adds to our confusion about how to lose weight.
Nutritionist and portion-size expert Dr. Lisa R. Young says the solution is simple: Eat foods you love in reasonable portions, and you will lose your excess weight and keep it off for good.
Finally Full, Finally Slim shows you how to permanently lose weight by right-sizing your portions without eliminating entire food groups or staring at an empty plate. Within these pages, Dr. Young outlines thirty days’ worth of simple changes to help you shed pounds and provides a portion plan that ensures you will feel satisfied. She expertly describes the relevance of diet to health and steers you toward whole foods and away from clever marketing claims that may be secretly sabotaging your weight-loss efforts. You’ll learn useful strategies for how to eat out, enjoy special occasions, and indulge in a favorite treat without tipping the scale.
And because weight loss is about more than food, Dr. Young addresses the whole person-your mind-set, environment, habits, and life-through research-based advice. You’ll learn how relationships, gratitude, self-compassion, and sleep patterns, for instance, can make a difference.
Portion control outlives all fad diets because it isn’t a diet. It’s a lifestyle.