Remote, wild, and all-around otherworldly, Alaska promises unforgettable adventure. Discover the heart of “The Last Frontier” with Moon Alaska. Inside you’ll find:

Strategic itineraries, whether you have a week to hit the top sights or a month to explore the whole state, with ideas for outdoor adventurers, history buffs, road-trippers, wildlife enthusiasts, and more

The top outdoor activities: Embark on a glacier hike, explore ice caves, or take an intrepid "flightseeing" tour to secluded glacier landings in Denali National Park. Experience the thrill of spotting wild bears, moose, or even walrus, or catch a glimpse of sea otters and humpback whales on a boat tour of the spectacular Kenai Fjords. Hike through lush wilderness or along pristine beaches, kayak on tranquil sounds and secluded lakes, or camp under the crystal-clear stars

Unique experiences: Learn about Alaska's native cultures, visit quirky small towns, and discover the best spots to witness the enchanting northern lights

Honest advice from Anchorage local and outdoor aficionado Lisa Maloney on when to go, what to pack, and where to stay, from campsites and hostels to B&Bs and resort fishing lodges

Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout, plus a full-color foldout map

How to get there and get around by plane, train, ferry, cruise ship, or guided tour

Recommendations for families, LGBTQ travelers, seniors, international visitors, and travelers with disabilities

Thorough background on the culture, weather, wildlife, local laws, history, and health and safety

With Moon Alaska’s practical tips and expert insight, you can plan your trip your way.





