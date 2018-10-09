Running That Doesn't Suck

Running doesn’t have to suck. Ease yourself into a comfortable routine (promise!) with this hilarious and approachable guide to workouts and nutrition from an experienced athlete.



We’ve all side-eyed the chipper runners jogging by in their short-shorts and “Fun Run”-finisher tops and felt a little envious. How do they get out there and do it every day? How did they become Runners? Though it’s theoretically one of the most natural sports for humans, the general response to running tends to be, “It’s hard. It sucks. I wish I could do it.”



If you want to enjoy running, this helpful and humorous guide will get you started, keep you going, and teach you to “embrace the suckiness” (Hint: You don’t have to run at 6 a.m. and you definitely don’t have to wear short-shorts). You’ll also find body maintenance tips, nutritional guidance, and running etiquette pointers. And, when you’re feeling discouraged, Jhung’s down-to-earth advice will help you stay motivated and confident.



With smartly organized chapters that you can read in any order, this book includes insights from professional runners, sports psychologists, coaches, physical therapists, and Jhung’s own two-decade writing and running career. Whether you’re looking for inspiration or setting specific goals, this book has everything you need to get hooked on the sport.