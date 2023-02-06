Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Moon Galápagos Islands
Wildlife, Snorkeling & Diving, Tour Advice
- Strategic tour advice on which boats to take, how long to stay, and where to stop along the way
- The top activities and unique experiences: Snorkel past playful sea lions and gentle sea turtles or dive with hammerheads and whale sharks. Spot blue-footed boobies, albatross, and pelicans just as Darwin did when formulating the Theory of Evolution. Walk along sandy beaches where marine iguanas sun themselves on the rocks, or hike through forests of cacti and along otherworldly lava trails with ocean views
- Expert insight from bioengineer Lisa Cho how to experience the islands like an insider, visit sustainably, avoid crowds, and respectfully engage with the culture
- Background information on the history, landscape, and diverse wildlife of the archipelago, including how and where to see each animal while protecting their habitats
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- In-depth coverage of Santa Cruz, San Cristóbal, Isabela, Floreana, and the remote uninhabited islands of Santiago, Fernandina, Española, and Genovesa, plus the gateway cities of Quito and Guayaquil
About Moon Travel Guides: Moon was founded in 1973 to empower independent, active, and conscious travel. We prioritize local businesses, outdoor recreation, and traveling strategically and sustainably. Moon Travel Guides are written by local, expert authors with great stories to tell—and they can't wait to share their favorite places with you.
