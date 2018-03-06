The Galápagos archipelago is one of the most beautiful, wild, and untouched places on earth. Travel back in time with Moon Galápagos Islands. Inside you’ll find:

Strategic tour information with advice on how to visit sustainably, which boats to take, how long to stay, and where to stop along the way

for exploring on your own The top activities and unique experiences: Snorkel past playful sea lions and gentle sea turtles, or dive with hammerheads and whale sharks. Spot blue-footed boobies, albatross, and pelicans just as Darwin did when formulating the Theory of Evolution. Walk along sandy beaches where marine iguanas sun themselves on the rocks, or hike through forests of cacti and along otherworldly lava trails with breathtaking ocean views

Essential insight for travelers on eco-tourism, health and safety, transportation, and accommodations

With Moon Galápagos Islands’ practical tips and an expert’s view on the best things to do and see, you can have the trip of a lifetime.





