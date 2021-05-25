The House That Whispers
The House That Whispers

by Lin Thompson

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780316277327

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: February 27th 2024

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Lgbt

PAGE COUNT: 272

Trade Paperback

Praise

Praise for The Best Liars in Riverview:

* “Thompson’s debut is a heartfelt coming-of-age journey that explores identity, friendship, and learning to accept who you are, even if you don’t quite understand it yet.” —Booklist, starred review

The Best Liars in Riverview is a beautiful and heartwarming exploration of self-discovery. Lin Thompson writes with love and respect for their readers, and I’m excited for the young people who will have the chance to read their story. A stunning and potentially life-changing, life-saving debut.” —Kacen Callender, National Book Award-winning author of King and the Dragonflies

"The Best Liars in Riverview is a lyrically told tale about friendship, found family, belonging and hope. Thompson has crafted a gorgeous debut that will fill an important place on LGBTQ+ shelves, and Aubrey is a character that will stay with me for a long time." —Nicole Melleby, author of Hurricane Season

“A sensitively written first novel…this heartfelt story shows rather than tells how friendship can lead to understanding.” —Publishers Weekly

