Goldie Vance: Middle Grade Novel #2

Move over, Nancy Drew–there’s a new sleuth in town! Inspired by the beloved comic series, Goldie Vance is ready to sleuth her way through never-before-seen mysteries in this second original novel by Lilliam Rivera featuring 16 full-color comic pages!





Marigold “Goldie” Vance lives and works at the Crossed Palms Resort Hotel in Florida with a whole slew of characters: her dad, Art, the manager of the joint; Cheryl Lebeaux, the concierge and Goldie’s best friend; and Walter Tooey, the hired hotel detective. Her mom, Sylvie, works nearby at the Mermaid Club.





Goldie Vance and her friends, Cheryl, Diane, and Rob, find themselves wrapped up in another exciting mystery at the Crossed Palms!





Based on Hope Larson and Brittney Williams’s critically acclaimed Goldie Vance comic, this thrilling novel explores a never-before-seen caper and features 16 full-color comic pages essential to unraveling the mystery.





Text and Illustration copyright: © 2020 BOOM! Studios

Goldie Vance(TM) and © 2020 Hope Larson & Brittney Williams